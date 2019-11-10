Although there is still time for a team to sign Antonio Brown, it doesn't look like that will happen this season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown is not expected to play in the NFL this season. The polarizing NFL wideout is scheduled to meet with the league this Thursday to address the sexual assault allegations he faces. If Brown were to get an offer from any of the teams that have been in contact with him, the NFL would be prepared to place him on the commissioner's exempt list, according to sources. If he is placed on the commissioner's exempt list, the team that signed him would have to pay him until the league's investigation is resolved, even if he is not allowed to play. Sources also claim that Brown is not fully cooperating with the investigation. He has yet to turn over all of the evidence the NFL has requested.

Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that he is "confident Antonio will play again this season." "I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week, and I expect he will be signed shortly after that," Rosenhaus stated. Brown seemed less open to returning just last week. In a since-deleted tweet, Brown went in on the NFL."Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly," he wrote. "Making money off my sweat and blood Fuck the [NFL] I’ll never play in that shit treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go fuck your self."