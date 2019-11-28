Antonio Brown has only played one game this season but fans are still curious about his every move. For now, Brown is waiting on an NFL decision before he can get back into the league but in the meantime, he has been working out and getting himself prepared for the call of duty. Brown has been posting many of his workout videos on Instagram and the latest one raised a few eyebrows because of his attire.

As you can see from the video below, Brown is wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet which is curious when you consider his fall out with the team last Spring. Brown was able to get himself traded after multiple fights with management and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown's attire probably isn't that deep when you consider he wore an Oakland Raiders helmet during a workout not too long ago. He's kept his helmets from past teams and on this particular day, he decided to get nostalgic and relive his days in Pittsburgh. If you're a Steelers fan, you're most likely feeling some sort of hope that he could come back in the future. After all, he is one of the best wide receivers in the entire league.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on Brown's situation as we will be sure to bring you the latest.