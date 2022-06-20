Antonio Brown doesn't have a contract for this upcoming NFL season, but considering his off-of-the-field moves, he really doesn't need one. As it stands, AB is the president of Kanye West's Donda Sports, and he has even kickstarted his music career. He was making tracks back in 2020, however, it seems like he is taking things a lot more seriously, especially with the release of "Pit Not The Palace."

In fact, AB is now a huge part of the festival circuit this summer. He will be performing at Rolling Loud in Miami, and over the weekend, he got to play in front of a crowd at the Summer Smash Festival in Chicago.

Elsa/Getty Images

In the footage below, courtesy of TMZ, Brown can be heard receiving a roar of cheers and applause from the crowd. Everyone knows who AB is and they were certainly excited to hear him perform. At one point during his set, he even decided to jump in the crowd and surf over everyone's head. It was quite the scene, and there is no doubt that AB and everyone in the crowd enjoyed every last second of it.

With Brown showing such prowess on the festival circuit, perhaps another album or even just a single is in order. Brown has plenty of co-signs now and he could most definitely attract a huge feature if he wanted to.

[Via]