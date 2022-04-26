Antonio Brown has fully immersed himself in the world of music as of late. With his NFL career on the rocks, Brown has shifted to music where he just released a brand new album called Paradigm. This new body of work features big-name artists including the likes of Young Thug and DaBaby. It was certainly a massive undertaking and it seems as though AB already has plans for plenty of other new projects.

Recently, the football superstar spoke to TMZ Sports where he revealed his plans for a new album that will contain features from athletes only. Yes, that's right, AB wants to get other athlete-rappers involved as he wants to give them all a creative platform that will be heard by the masses.

Elsa/Getty Images

"The next album got to be with all athletes," Brown said. "We want to give every athlete a chance to be creative -- NBA, baseball, football players. We just want to give premier athletes the opportunity to express themselves, be themselves. I know a lot of players that do it on their own that may not put it out."

There are plenty of athlete-rappers to choose from, including the likes of Le'Veon Bell, Damian Lillard, Melvin Ingram, and a whole host of others. It remains to be see who Brown will get on this album, but we're the star power will be plentiful.

Elsa/Getty Images

[Via]