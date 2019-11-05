Yet another streaming service launched at the top of the month when Apple TV+ became available with even more exclusive content, movies and TV shows for members who choose to subscribe per month. We've already posted about a Wiz Khalifa led series on the platform and now another trailer has dropped for a film that's worth a watch.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson (who previously worked together in Marvel's Captain America: The Winter's Soldier) star in The Banker based on a true story from the 1960s. Anthony stars as revolutionary businessman Bernard Garrett who teams up with Joe Morris (Samuel) to plan a risky scheme that will enable African Americans to purchase homes and get loans from the bank during a racially oppressive time.

“There’s a few complexities you just left out,” Samuel tells Anthony's character as he explains the plan. “Oh, I’m sorry. Did I not wake up black this morning? Because I’m pretty sure I did. Yep! Still black.”

Bernard and Joe train a white man Matt Steiner (played by Nicholas Hoult) to pose as a rich businessman who takes meetings to build their real estate and banking empire as they pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. The film hits theaters on December 6th and will stream on Apple TV+ in January.