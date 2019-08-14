When Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr just a few months ago, the entire boxing world was shocked by what they had just seen. Joshua is ripped when it comes to his physique while Ruiz seemed like he was out of shape. In the end, Ruiz Jr came out on top as he knocked Joshua out in the seventh round. Both fighters are set to rematch in December although, at this point, Joshua is considered damaged goods. Potential fights against Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are pipe dreams now and the boxing world is worse off for it.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Fury made sure to incessantly roast Joshua by pointing out how he lost to a man who was a 25-1 underdog.

"Everyone's like, 'This guy who's ripped got knocked out by this little fat guy,'" Fury said. "And now, nobody likes him anymore. It kills the rematch because people are not interested in beaten fighters."

Fury went on to clown Joshua even more by saying "It's the cliche of the world: Everybody loves a winner. And, when you're no longer a winner, you don't get no more p***y."

As for Fury, he will be fighting against Otto Wallin in September and continues to show people why he's one of the best boxers in the world. Right now, he's working towards a rematch against Deontay Wilder as they both tied when they fought each other last year.