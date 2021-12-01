Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, has a message for Ted Cruz following the Republican senator’s accusation that Fauci had recently lied to Congress. In case you missed it, several red party members put forth remarks claiming that the doctor wasn’t telling the truth when denying that the National Institues of Health funded the “gain of function” research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

As the Independent reports, Cruz urged attorney general Merrill Garland to “appoint a special prosecutor” to investigate Fauci’s statements just last month. “I have to laugh at that. I should be prosecuted? What happened on 6 January senator?" the president’s chief medical advisor said to CBS News.

The 50-year-old politician was just one of the Republican senators who chose to vote against the confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidential victory; the poll was held on January 6th, the same day that a mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol building, resulting in at least five deaths.

Host Margaret Brennan asked Dr. Fauci if he feels as though Cruz and others are making him a scapegoat to distract from Trump, to which he laughed and said, “Of course, you will have to be asleep not to figure that one out. I’m just going to do my job and I’m going to be saving lives and they’re going to be lying.”

“Anybody who’s looking at this carefully realises that there’s a distinct anti-science flavour to this. If they get up and criticise science, nobody's going to know what they're talking about. But if they get up and really aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, people could recognise there's a person there... it is easy to criticise, but they are really criticising science because I represent science," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.

