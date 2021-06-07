Anthony Davis dealt with a plethora of injuries this season and it is ultimately what led to the collapse of the Los Angeles Lakers. Prior to the playoffs, Davis was dealing with an injury to his calf and during the playoffs, he ended up pulling his groin. These are two injuries that Davis will need time to recover from and with the Lakers offseason officially under way, Davis will have ample time to get himself right heading into next year.

While speaking to reporters, AD gave some insight into his injury and what his next steps are. Essentially Davis will have his groin reevaluated and from there, he will be able to make an informed decision on what he should do next.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“I’m gonna talk to my trainer, Ish (Ishop), and see what their plan is. He’ll probably call me tomorrow and we’ll figure that out, but no I don’t (the exact timeline). They said before, when it first happened, that a 10-14 day injury is usually what it is with a Grade 1, so after tonight where I re-aggravated it, I don’t know if it will be another 14 (days) or whatever, but I’ll talk to him tomorrow and try to see what the plan is," Davis said.

Davis is an integral part of this Lakers team and they are going to need him healthy if they want any shot at going out and winning the title. Hopefully, he's able to get right and get back to the version of AD we saw back in 2020.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

