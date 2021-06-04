Anthony Davis has suffered numerous injuries throughout his career and it has called into question his ability to remain reliable. Last season, Davis battled through injuries but was able to remain in the Los Angeles Lakers lineup, which ultimately allowed them to win the NBA championship. This season, it was a much different story for Davis as he had to go through calf problems and even a groin injury in the postseason.

Last night, Davis tried to play for the Lakers in Game 6, however, he just wasn't ready to play and as a result, he was taken out of the game just five minutes in. The Lakers went on to lose and after the match, Davis spoke about his injury issues and how he is fed up with some of the narratives surrounding him. Simply put, Davis knows the kind of player he is, and he has nothing to prove to the critics.

Harry How/Getty Images

“I don’t have to prove nothing to anyone,” Davis said via USA Today. “I’m not going to prove anything to anyone. It doesn’t matter to me. The things that everybody are saying? It comes with the territory. When you’re a player of my caliber, guys expect things from you and are going to say things about you. Whatever their reason is, it’s my job to be on the floor. I know what I go through and what I play through and what my body goes through. The front office and coaching staff know. So I don’t need to prove anything to anyone that’s outside of this Lakers organization.”

Heading into the offseason, the Lakers have a lot to figure out although when it comes to Davis, he will have a lengthy opportunity to heal himself and get right for next year.

Harry How/Getty Images

