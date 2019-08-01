Anthony Davis and LeBron James are the new dynamic duo in the NBA and Lakers fans couldn't be more excited about what is in store for their team. The two players have been dying to play with one another and LeBron displayed his excitement by originally gifting AD the number 23. Both players have worn the same number throughout their careers and James wanted to make Davis feel comfortable on the team. LeBron had worn the number 6 in Miami so the plan was for him to go back to that same jersey. Unfortunately, Nike blocked this jersey swap and Davis had to take the number 3.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, AD explained that Nike put an ax to the jersey swap because it wouldn't have made sense financially.

"We don't care who you guys are, it's too much money," AD said when asked what Nike had told him and James. "I was a little hurt."

This proposed jersey swap is a missed opportunity for Nike as they completely blew up what would have been a beautiful PR opportunity for the Lakers. Either way, Lakers fans will be blessed with the presence of two of the best players in the NBA which will definitely be enough to make the season worthwhile.