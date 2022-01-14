Ant Clemons Shares 4-Song EP "4Play"

It's crazy to think that this year will mark four years since the release of Kanye West's ye, an album that helped put Ant Clemons on a bigger spotlight on his talent. The singer's gone on to release Happy 2 Be Here two years later, and then came through with the revamped edition last year. However, there hasn't been a drought of music on his end. Throughout 2021, he blessed fans with singles like "Story Of My Life," "Section" ft. Kehlani, and "Appreciation" ft. 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign.

Though an official follow-up to Happy 2 Be Here hasn't arrived, Ant Clemons blessed fans with 4Play this week. The EP has a run-time of a little over 10 minutes, putting Clemons' songwriting and smooth vocals on display over four new records.

