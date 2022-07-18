Miami Swim Week is in full swing down south, with hundreds of models flocking to Florida to strut their stuff down the runway in this season's hottest bikinis.

Among those walking in shows this week is 34-year-old Angela Simmons, who modelled for Matte Collection in a stunning green two-piece complete with pleated details and a cover-up shirt in the same colour and fabric.

Her face was immaculately glammed, and her long black hair flowed down her shoulders. For her accessories, the mother of one donned several large diamond chains and a pair of clear heels.

Aside from the gorgeous swimsuit, many couldn't help but notice that Simmons embraced her natural body rather than editing out any so-called "imperfections." She addressed this in the caption, writing, "Raw, no edit."

"REAL bodies matter," the shoe designer continued. "And thick thighs save lives lol."





Friends like Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, and La La Anthony all dropped by the comment section to hype Simmons up, and elsewhere online, fans of the socialite made it known that they love to see her confidence.

"So many altered bodies, [people] forget and don't appreciate natural bodies," one social media user pointed out. "Lord bless me with the confidence of Angela Simmons in my two-piece this summer," another chimed in.

Elsewhere at Miami Swim Week, Jason Derulo's ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jena Frumes was spotted working the runway with her son and former lover sitting front row to cheer her on (despite the fact that she just outed him for cheating) – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

