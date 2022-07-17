It was just a few weeks ago when 28-year-old Jena Frumes vented about her past relationship with Jason Derulo on her Instagram page, revealing at the time that the recording artist reportedly cheated on her "constantly."

The admission came after another social media user called her a "whore" for having a baby out of wedlock with her ex, also slamming her over their failed relationship, which appeared to seriously hurt Frumes' feelings, as she had a lot to say about it.

Despite the drama, though, Frumes and Derulo are navigating their co-parenting relationship together surprisingly well. Currently, the blonde bombshell is partaking in Miami Swim Week, and on Saturday, she strutted down the runway in various looks from designer Luli Fama.

While the New Jersey native did her thing on the catwalk, her baby daddy sat front row with their 1-year-old boy in his lap, watching along as Frumes stepped out several different times during the 20-minute presentation.

When addressing the internet troll who attacked her earlier this month, the IG star explained, "We once did aspire to be married but maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to."

She then asked, "Or is it better to stay quiet so people like you approve?"

"No one aspires to be a single mom it’s the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally… But If your non-negotiables are being tested you’ll never find peace in that relationship," Frumes went on, giving some insight into what her relationship with Derulo was like.

