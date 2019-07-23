Manny Pacquiao proved all of his detractors wrong this past weekend when he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision. With ten years in between the two fighters, many people though Thurman would easily win in the fight but in the end, Pacquiao's speed and footwork were just too much for Thurman to handle. Now that Pacquiao has proved his dominance once again, fans are clamoring for a rematch between him and Floyd Mayweather. There is no news whether or not this is in the works although the safe bet is that it's not going to happen anytime soon.

TMZ recently caught up with underdog heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and asked him about a rematch between Pacquiao and Mayweather. When asked who would win the fight, Ruiz had an interesting answer.

"I think Manny because hes been more active," Ruiz said. "Mayweather is Mayweather. He's always good. He stays in shape, takes care of himself ... but it would be an awesome fight."

The first time Pacquiao and Floyd fought each other, it was a bit of a boring fight and as we all know by now, Mayweather was able to win and increase his winning streak. Mayweather has fought exactly 50 times and has yet to lose.

Who do you think would win a prospective rematch?