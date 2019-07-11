Back on June 1st, Andy Ruiz Jr shocked the world by defeating previous undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a seventh-round knockout. Ruiz's win sent shockwaves throughout the boxing world as he pretty much wrecked Joshua's chances at a super fight with the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Whether you consider Ruiz lucky or not, you have to admit that what he did as a 25-1 underdog was special and will probably never be seen again. Joshua and Ruiz are scheduled for a rematch in November or December and according to TMZ, Ruiz is looking to call the shots here.

As the current champion, Ruiz believes he should be able to have all of the leverage in the fight. For example, Ruiz says he wants to fight in his native Mexico or Madison Square Garden, although he refuses to go to England which is where Joshua is from.

"I'm the champion," Ruiz explained. "We're the A-Side." The heavyweight champ also spoke about his training regiment for the fight and says he'll be ready to go by the time the bout comes around.

"I haven't talked to him, but I'm pretty sure he's training hard for the rematch. And, so am I," said Ruiz.