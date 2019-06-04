In an upset for the ages, Andy Ruiz Jr. made Anthony Joshua look like Glass Joe from Mike Tyson's Punch-Out despite Joshua being the overwhelming favorite to win the entire fight. Joshua had four belts including the IBO, IBG, WBO, and WBA Heavyweight Championships. The world will now lose out on the fight everyone wanted between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Joshua. Now that Joshua looks like a complete fraud of a champion, the Wilder fight seems like a futile exercise in trying to put a super fight together.

Just a couple of days after the fight, it seems as though a rematch is already in the works as promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted about the juicy details. It appears as though a fight will occur in either November or December although a venue has not been set for the event, although there is a chance that it could be in Joshua's native England.

Ruiz Jr ended up benefitting from Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller failing three drug tests just a couple of months before the fight was set to take place. In some places, Ruiz Jr was a 25-1 underdog so if you bet on him, you definitely came away with a lot of money.