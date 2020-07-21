Former Mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum found himself ensnared in a scandal earlier this year. Back in March, the rising Democratic political figure was found by police in a Miami Beach hotel room with a friend and another man named Travis Dyson who authorities believed had overdosed on illegal drugs. Dyson reportedly worked as an escort and an adult film actor in gay pornography, and inside of the hotel room were reported bags of meth.



Pool / Getty Images

After the news sent shockwaves throughout the media, Andrew Gillum shared that he would be taking some time away from the spotlight and entered a rehabilitation program. There were murmurs that his marriage was on the rocks, as well, but it seems that a few months away has done Gillum good. He returned to his Instagram page with an 11-minute update on his life while thanking those who have sent him encouraging words of support.

"Personal update," he penned in the caption to his clip. "I am thankful to so many of you who have wished me well during this especially challenging time. I wanted to provide a personal update on how I have been doing. Take good care of yourselves during this season and I will see you on the other side. Warmest, Andrew."

In the video, he spoke about the public shame he felt. "My stuff had to be public and cause great embarrassment and rumors, some false, some true, the shame that I felt from all of that...was tearing me up," said Gillum. "I needed real help to try to unpack that." Check out his video below.