Ever since reports surfaced that there was tension between James Harden and Chris Paul, the Houston Rockets have been a very busy team. Just last night, they completed a trade which brought Russell Westbrook to the team in exchange for Paul and a ton of draft picks. It doesn't appear as though the Rockets are finished with improving their team as according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, they are currently pursuing Andre Iguodala.

The 35-year-old Iguodala was recently dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies from the Golden State Warriors, although the Grizzlies reportedly don't intend to keep him. Some thought his contract might be bought out but it seems like the Grizzlies are keen on using him as a trade piece of sorts. As Amick notes, it's between Houston and the Clippers.

"The Rockets have continued their push to land the 35-year-old via trade, with the Clippers also known to be among the most serious suitors. They are also hoping to add veteran big man Tyson Chandler," Amick wrote.

Over the last few years, the Rockets have been bounced out of the playoffs by the Warriors. With Golden State depleted, the Rockets are trying to take advantage and finally get over the hump the Western Conference has presented them recently.