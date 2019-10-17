LeBron James has been facing a ton of scrutiny over the last week due to his lack of opinion on the China situation with the NBA. It all started when Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey sent a tweet that showed support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. James appeared to scold Morey for putting the players in a compromising position and then went on to say that he didn't want to get involved in the affairs of another country.

Since then, James has been criticized from all sides and now, he is finally receiving some support. During an interview with Hot 97, Andre Iguodala spoke about the China issue and how there seems to be a double standard at play.

"It's interesting in this situation with China, they're shoving a camera in our face and be like, 'No you can't say no comment we need you to speak on this,'" Iguodala explained. "They ready to attack LeBron for making a statement because they don't like his statement, they feel like he should have took another stance. But when he's home and he makes a stance about... and it's like, 'No this is not your place to make that statement.' That was just mindblowing. That's what bothered me the most."

Iguodala's perspective is one that hasn't been shared thus far so it's interesting to listen to what he has to say. The former Warriors star certainly makes a great point although, on the flip side, LeBron is a player who has built his brand off of being more than an athlete. With that in mind, we expect him to make political statements at this point, so his lack of opinion came off as disappointing to many fans.

