LeBron James has drawn criticism from numerous people over the past 24 hours thanks to his comments regarding the situation in China. The NBA got into a bind with the country last week when Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey showed support to Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters. China wasn't very happy with this and broke off its partnership with the Rockets. From there, the NBA went into damage control and now, for the first time in his career, LeBron has decided not to take a stand for what's right.

It appears as though many pundits and fans are livid with LeBron especially when you consider how much of an activist he is. Based on his comments, it seems like he is putting money over morals and that isn't sitting right with people. James' words have now reached the aforementioned Hong Kong protesters and during a demonstration today, his jerseys were burned in the street.

Based on the actions of the protesters, it's very clear that they are upset with the Lakers star and that his words have done damage to the good of their movement. Many have been scared to speak out against the Chinese government regardless of how big their voice is.

No one could have ever predicted that this situation would escalate so far up to this point.