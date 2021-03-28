Andre Drummond was clearly having a hard time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is not necessarily his fault as it is difficult to get yourself motivated to play for a team that has no real prospects when it comes to winning a title or even making the playoffs. A player of his caliber wants to compete for wins, and the Cavs recognized this. Recently, they officially bought out his contract and since that time, Drummond has been contemplating where he wants to go.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Drummond was deciding between the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks. In a new report from his agent, Drummond will actually be choosing the Lakers as of 5 PM EST, which is pretty well what most fans were expecting.

This is a massive signing for the Los Angeles Lakers and it couldn't come at a better time as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both injured. The Lakers clearly need some help right now and Drummond will be perfect to come in and play the big man role that they so desperately need right now.

The lakers have just gotten infinitely better, and there could be more moves on the way. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images