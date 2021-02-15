Andre Drummond's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers has been rocky, to say the least. When he went to the team last season, there were reports that he wanted to be somewhere else, although, in the end, he sucked it up and played some great basketball with the team. Now, it's clear that the Cavs are looking to rebuild and their recent trade to acquire Jarrett Allen is proof of that. In fact, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN recently reported that the team wants Allen to be the center of the future.

As a result, Drummond is now on the trading market and the Cavs are doing everything possible to keep Drummond healthy during this time. As Woj explained, Drummond will no longer be playing games, as a precaution going into the trade deadline.

"Whichever direction this goes, Andre is 27, in his prime, and I believe strongly that he has a great deal to add to a team building toward a postseason run," Drummond's agent Jeff Schwartz said to ESPN.

The report states that no team has given a realistic offer for Drummond although with the deadline coming up on March 25th, that is certainly going to change sooner rather than later.

Dave Reginek/Getty Images