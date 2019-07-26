Ever since Shaq tried his hand at rapping in the 90s, NBA players have tried to become musicians, albeit with varying degrees of success. Perhaps the most successful NBA rapper is Damian Lillard who has proven himself to be an admirable lyricist. This past season, Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons released his very own EP and one of the biggest songs from the project was called "Listen." Drummond received praise as the song was pretty decent as far as basketball players go.

The NBA star took to his Instagram account today where he posted a snippet of a new music video which will be for his song, "Listen." In the video, there are a ton of models in bikinis partying around Drummond who looks to be living his best life. The whole vibe of the visual is interesting as it depicts a poolside party where everyone is having a good time. It might not be the most high-budget affair but it's certainly a great first effort from the Pistons center.

As of right now, there is no official release date for the music video although Drummond did admit that it would be coming soon. You can watch the preview below.