Amazon has just revealed its roster of films and television shows for the month of July 2019. And of these, we find a few highlights which include Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway's recent film, Serenity. Moreover, we have other arrivals like Hellboy, Gone Baby Gone, No Vacancy, Dumb and Dumber and all of the Star Trek episodes. Olivia Wilde will also feature in A Vigilante. Kung Fu Panda is making its reappearance with the first season entitled The Paws of Destiny, the latter is an Amazon Original Series as well. You may view the list in its entirety here.

Thus far we compile the following, all set to launch in July: "A Very Brady Sequel, A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day, Arctic, American Heart, Chinese Box, Corpse Bride, Dumb and Dumber, Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, Eight Men Out, Furry Vengeance, Good Advice, Hackers, Ingenious, Jeepers Creepers 2, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, My Bloody Valentine, Rat Race, Rosemary’s Baby, S.W.A.T., Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, Star Trek: Nemesis, The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold, The Rainmaker, Tracker, Twelve Monkeys, Urban Cowboy."

