The pandemic has caused many industries to delay and in some cases, cancel their events altogether. Amazon, despite the behemoth it has become across the world, notwithstanding. The online retailer has experienced delays in shipping on top of products being unavailable. Not only that, but earlier this year, Amazon announced the delay of Prime Day 2020, in order to provide them with enough time to actually be able to handle the order placements.

Amazon finally announced today that Prime Day 2020 will be October 13th and 14th. Amazon’s announcement comes months after the sales event is typically held, in July. The sale is held exclusively for Prime members and the deals go live starting at midnight, lasting for two days on the site.

If you’re not yet a Prime member, you’ll need to sign up beforehand. Starting at $12.99 for a monthly membership or $119 for Prime annual, the company also offers a free 30 day trial. Along with being able to participate in the sales event and free shipping on select items, members have access to a wide catalog of Prime music and video.

Beginning in 2015, Amazon’s Prime Day has provided Prime members with savings on thousands of items. Although specific items have not been announced, some of the brands involved have been. The site even includes some tips to get the most out of Prime Day. These tips include downloading the Amazon app to receive deal alerts, looking for the blue deal badges and the use of Amazon assistant to make it easier to compare prices.