Following the success and popularity of last weekend’s boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul, speculation has arisen about what the next big celebrity matchup will be. UFC champion Amanda Nunes cut straight to the chase on Monday, tagging fashion mogul Kim Kardashian on Twitter and sarcastically challenging her to a matchup in the octagon.

“Hey @KimKardashian let’s do this? Lol,” reads Nunes’ tweet, including a screenshot of the proposed matchup.

UFC president Dana White said in a recent interview that there’s always a market for fights that tout big names, regardless of whether the participants are equally skilled in fighting ability. He jokingly paired Kardashian and Nunes to emphasize the potential scope and reach of these celebrity matchups, and Nunes took to Twitter to acknowledge the possibility – though it in all likelihood seems slim to none. Nunes is an intensely skilled Brazillian jiu-jitsu martial artist, boasting a 21-4 professional record in the UFC. Kim’s fighting experience has been strictly verbal – and between her family members.

A fight will probably never happen, but White’s comments do interestingly open up a world of possibilities for what potential celebrity matchups can happen in the future. Professional fighting events have recently begun to take on a more casual approach that favors the spectacle over the quality of fighting, evidenced by last November’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout in which both boxing icons are well into their 50s. And following last Sunday’s Mayweather vs. Paul card, brother Jake is set to take on UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in August.

What do you think of Nunes’ tweet? Which celebrity fighting matchup would you like to see in the future? Comment below.