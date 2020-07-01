Celebrities are being called out left and right. If you've been keeping up with Cancel Culture these days, you'll find that at top of every morning, there's a new public figure being criticized for their past behaviors. It isn't just celebrities, either; movies, television shows, and podcasts are being targeted for racially-insensitive or misogynistic subject matter. The Golden Girls faced backlash over Rose and Blanche wearing brown skincare mud masks, and it was recently revealed that Hulu planned on pulling the episode. Actress Alyssa Milano is the latest celebrity to be called out, and her controversy stems from a tanned look she sported years ago.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham founded a site called Lifezette, and it was there that a reporter wrote an article accusing Alyssa Milano of Blackface. However, the Charmed actress made it clear that she was making fun of a Jersey Shore reality star. "Hey, assholes. The below picture is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie's tan," Milano tweeted. "Snookie's tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is worthy of parodying as is Trump's 'tan.'" She also dropped off a link to the Funny or Die skit where she donned Snooki's look. "So go f*ck yourselves with your smear campaign." Check it out below.