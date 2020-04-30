Aluna Is Back Solo Dolo With "Body Pump"

If you're unfamiliar, AlunaGeorge is a UK-based duo, with 1/2 of the act consisting of singer/songwriter Aluna Francis, and the 1/2 consisting of producer George Reid-- and voila, their name was formed merging the two. They've built a successful sound out of electronic music that doesn't veer too deeply into trance-like EDM territory, but rather, straddles pop, r'n'b and hip-hop lines, making for an exciting listening experience every time.

Now, the singer is venturing off as a solo artist, Aluna, and she's debuted her first release today "Body Pump." If you're a fan of AlunaGeorge, you'll love this song as well, easily. It maintains the heart-pumping, electronic quality of AlunaGeorge's best work, with Aluna's typically catchy vocals and minimal lyrics.

The single marks a new era for the singer, as she's signed a record deal with Diplo-helmed label, Mad Decent, through which this song is distributed. Diplo spoke on being a fan of Aluna from afar for years in a press release announcing the news, "I've been a fan of Aluna for years - her voice, her style and her way of putting records together. Having her sign to Mad Decent feels like a family reunion - can't wait to get these records out to everyone. Huge project for Mad Decent."

The song will be followed by more solo music from Aluna, so stay tuned.

Quotable Lyrics

My body's pumping all night long

I've been waiting for something like this

Body pumping, I just can't resist