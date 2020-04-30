mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aluna Is Back Solo Dolo With "Body Pump"

Rose Lilah
April 30, 2020 11:31
139 Views
11
0
Aluna/Mad DecentAluna/Mad Decent
Aluna/Mad Decent

Body Pump
Aluna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Aluna embarks on a solo effort with her brand new single "Body Pump."


If you're unfamiliar, AlunaGeorge is a UK-based duo, with 1/2 of the act consisting of singer/songwriter Aluna Francis, and the 1/2 consisting of producer George Reid-- and voila, their name was formed merging the two. They've built a successful sound out of electronic music that doesn't veer too deeply into trance-like EDM territory, but rather, straddles pop, r'n'b and hip-hop lines, making for an exciting listening experience every time.

Now, the singer is venturing off as a solo artist, Aluna, and she's debuted her first release today "Body Pump." If you're a fan of AlunaGeorge, you'll love this song as well, easily. It maintains the heart-pumping, electronic quality of AlunaGeorge's best work, with Aluna's typically catchy vocals and minimal lyrics.

The single marks a new era for the singer, as she's signed a record deal with Diplo-helmed label, Mad Decent, through which this song is distributed. Diplo spoke on being a fan of Aluna from afar for years in a press release announcing the news, "I've been a fan of Aluna for years - her voice, her style and her way of putting records together. Having her sign to Mad Decent feels like a family reunion - can't wait to get these records out to everyone. Huge project for Mad Decent."

The song will be followed by more solo music from Aluna, so stay tuned.

Quotable Lyrics

My body's pumping all night long
I've been waiting for something like this
Body pumping, I just can't resist

 

Aluna
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  139
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Aluna AlunaGeorge Diplo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Aluna Is Back Solo Dolo With "Body Pump"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject