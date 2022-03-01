The murder of Alpo Martinez was met with a polarizing response. As a man who had many detractors in Harlem, it seemed a little reckless to be moving around as freely as he did. He left a nightclub just before he was shot and killed, and many suspected that it was a result of his cooperation with the feds.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

According to the Daily News, a suspect has been arrested in the case of Martinez's murder. Police said they arrested and charged 27-year-old Shakeem Parker who allegedly harbored a grudge against Martinez for months over a road rage incident before fatally shooting the notorious kingpin. Sources said that Martinez, who was known to drive recklessly and dangerously close to pedestrians, hit Parker, who was on foot, with his motorcycle last summer.

The sources said that it was a "crime of opportunity" after Parker spotted Martinez pass by in a Dodge Ram. The prosecutors stated that Parker reportedly collected photos of Martinez and the crime scene from news reports.

Despite the impression that it could've been motivated by street politics, police tracked down both Martinez and Parker's movements prior to the shooting. The kingpin-turned-informant, who was played by Cam'ron in Paid In Full, was partying at Legends Lounge on Halloween while Parker was at a Harlem deli where he was with his friends. “It looks like they were standing there in front, like, ‘There he is,’” the source said.

We'll keep you posted on more details surrounding the case.

