Almighty Jay Sounds Hungrier Than Ever On "No Label"

Alexander Cole
July 24, 2021 11:24
Almighty Jay is back and better than ever on his new song "No Label."


After the breakup of YBN, many fans were curious to see how each of the individual members would respond. Almighty Jay, Nahmir, and Cordae all have their own unique sounds, and it was going to be interesting to see their navigation throughout the music industry. All three of these men are savvy when it comes to industry politics, and for Almighty Jay, it has always been important to separate himself from the pack.

On his brand new track "No Label," that is exactly what the artist does as he expresses the importance of doing things on his own. Jay delivers melodic verses about thinking about his business acumen and detaching himself from those who have held him back. The artist is hungrier than ever on the track and it makes for a solid effort that fans will appreciate.

Quotable Lyrics:

Had to lock in with myself
Had to focus on my business
I know you fucked my dog
But lied and said you didn't
God forgive and I don't
So don't ask me for forgiveness

