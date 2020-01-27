Kobe Bryant's death has rocked the basketball world to it's core, and it just seems so surreal that the 41-year old Laker legend is no longer with us. It's nearly impossible to put the magnitude of his loss into words.

24 hours since the tragic crash which claimed the life of Kobe, his daughter, and seven others, countless NBA stars, both past and present, as well as fans, celebrities and members of the media, have shared their fondest memories about the Black Mamba. Among them, Allen Iverson, who shared a heartfelt statement on instagram on Monday.

Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

Iverson's post contains one of his favorite Kobe stories, which took place during their rookie season in 1996.

"It's one memory of him that I can't stop thinking about. It was our rookie season and my first trip to LA for a game against the Lakers. He came to my hotel, picked me up and took me to a restaurant. When we returned before he left, he asked me, "What are you going to do tonight?" My reply was, "I'm going to the club, what are you going to do?" He said, "I'm going to the gym." That is who he always was, a true student of the game of basketball and also the game of life. He prepared relentlessly. There is something we can all learn from the "Mamba" mentality and from the way my brother lived his life. He will always have my respect as a competitor, as a friend, as a brother."

Check out AI's tribute post below.