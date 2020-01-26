NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria Onore were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning, as reported by TMZ. Fans, former players, celebrities and more have taken to social media to express their sympathy and reflect on the impact Kobe Bryant had on their lives and the game of basketball.

Kobe was an 18-time all-star, 5-time NBA champion and 2-time finals MVP during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe ended his career in 2016 as one of the most revered and respected sports figures of all time. His tireless commitment to the game inspired countless kids to pick up a basketball.

"Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 Finals. I had never watched ball before that and that Finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND," writes Joel Embiid.

Tyson Chandler was left visibly heartbroken during Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

"I’m at a loss for words. @kobebryant was a long-time friend, an inspiration and we shared our first-ever commercial @espn together as professionals. I love you forever #RIPMAMBA," says Keyshawn Johnson.

Check out more reactions below. Rest in peace to the greatest Laker of all-time.