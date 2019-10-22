ALLBLACK & Offset Jim Drop Their Collaborative Tape "22nd Ways"

ALLBLACK and Offset Jim sound like they're on the same page on ever song. They seamlessly trade bars and their energy levels are perfectly aligned. The rattling, bass-heavy beats are all provided courtesy of multi-platinum producer, P-Lo, with some help from Cal-A. 22nd Ways features guest appearances from Shoreline Mafia, SOB x RBE, OMB Peezy, $tupid Young Shooter, Gang Kony, and Capolow.

Talking to FADER , ALLBLACK and Offset Jim both emphasized their zero-bullshit approach, following in the footsteps of Drakeo The Ruler. “We don't work at Lids so it ain't no cappin' over here," ALLBLACK said. "22nd Ways is just one page of our playbook. The West Coast is on fire right now... just got off the phone with Drakeo The Ruler. He is a huge inspiration to me and Jim. The first person in this shit to really embrace us. He was found not guilty and they still holding him. Real trendsetter. Free that young man.“ Offset Jim added: "22nd Ways strictly for the niggas and bitches that be running plays. FREE THE RULER."