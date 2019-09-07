Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's new crib is ridiculous. As reported by Variety, the power couple just dropped $20.8 million on a new home in La Jolla. The wealthy neighboorhood in San Diego is known for beautiful coastal views and beaches will seals. The purchase is the second-biggest real estate buy in the neighboorhood, behind a $23.5 million sale recorded back in 2005.

The mansion was built in 2007 and designed by famed architect Wallace E. Cunningham for original owner Don Cooksey. The property sits on the edge of a gorgeous cliff, and features large windows along the entire front of the home giving Swizz and Keys an immaculate view. Earthquakes in California make real estate in the area risky, and several environmentalist predict that many of these cliff-hanging coastal homes will be destroyed in the next few decades. The property spans 10,653 square feet and includes a home theater, gym, library, and an all-glass elevator. An elongated infinity pool leans out over the cliff’s edge, and most of the home's walls are made of glass. Keys and Beatz also still own their 25,000 sq. ft. megamansion in Englewood, New Jersey, which they purchased for $12.1 million in 2013 from Eddie Murphy. Check out a gallery of the La Jolla home here.