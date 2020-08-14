mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alicia Keys & Khalid Are "So Done" With Living By The Expectations Of Others

Erika Marie
August 14, 2020 02:16
137 Views
10
0
Alicia KeysAlicia Keys
Alicia Keys

So Done
Alicia Keys Feat. Khalid

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The pair of R&B singers deliver a mesmerizing, stripped-down single "So Done."


A hypnotizing single has arrived, courtesy of Alicia Keys and Khalid. The singer, who was supposed to share her self-titled ALICIA studio album earlier this year, has been taking her time with her project's rollout following the announcement of its delay. She recently stated that her single "So Done" featuring Khalid would put listeners in a "trance," and now we see why.

They stripped-down track is accompanied by the release of its music video that is in stark contrast to the mellow vibe the song offers. Actress Sasha Lane stars in the visual as an outcast who arrives at a raging high school dance where Alicia and Khalid are performers. As she wanders alone and feels out of place, a crew of misfit bikers crash the party and begin wreaking havoc. Sasha is invited to leave the conformity behind and take off with the group—and she makes her choice to ride off into the night. Check out "So Done" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I lost control over all my energy
Done so much damage to my heart
I've given in, I've changed my identity
I didn't mean to go so far, umm-mm

Alicia Keys
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  137
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Alicia Keys Khalid
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Alicia Keys & Khalid Are "So Done" With Living By The Expectations Of Others
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject