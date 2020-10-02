These last seven months have been difficult for a multitude of reasons. Of course, the main reason for this is the Coronavirus which has ravaged the globe. Over one million people have died as a result of the virus and it's clear that it won't be slowing down soon, barring a vaccine. When it comes to sports, COVID-19 has impacted the industry significantly, especially the NBA, which has resorted to a bubble format. In Orlando, the teams have been playing in front of virtual fans, and the lack of atmosphere has been painfully obvious.

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers player Alex Caruso spoke about the lack of fans and what it has been like. Since the Lakers are in the Finals, the impact of not having fans has been huge, especially since the Staples Center is always home to a loud crowd. As Caruso explains, the Lakers players wish they could have the fans there to share the experience with.

Typically, the best part of winning any title is being able to share the trophy with your fans on the home court. This season, none of the players will get to experience that, which is certainly a disappointment.

Regardless, we're sure the fans are enjoying the games from the comfort of their homes.