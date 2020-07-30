Alex Caruso is currently one of the most talked-about players in the NBA bubble, especially now that Rajon Rondo is injured. Caruso is getting a ton of minutes at point guard and so far, he has been extremely impressive, with many fans taking notes. Of course, LeBron James has been very complimentary of Caruso over the past few months and with the season starting tonight, that's not going to change.

The respect certainly goes both ways, as recently, Caruso went on Complex's "Load Management" podcast where he spoke about the rumors surrounding the living quarters of LeBron James and other star players. JJ Redick of the New Orleans Pelicans recently claimed that stars are getting better rooms, but Caruso seems to believe otherwise.

“I mean, he’s right down the hallway. He’s like… he’s on the other side of the elevators. There’s like half our team over here, half our team’s over there. I don’t think… if he is, it’s not that much different," Caruso said. “I don’t think we have any presidential suite. I walked down the hallway and there’s no sign on the door that says presidential suite, so if he is, they’re doing a good job of covering it.”

Caruso went on to say that he wouldn't care if LeBron had more space and that at the end of the day, they're all there with the same goal: to win an NBA championship.

