JJ Redick has been one of the most vocal veterans in the NBA when it comes to a plethora of issues, and as the league has ventured into the NBA bubble, Redick has made sure to give fans some insight into what exactly is going on. Redick has certainly had his reservations about playing in the bubble, especially with everything going on in the world right now. Regardless, Redick is with his New Orleans Pelicans who are trying to secure themselves a playoff spot.

During an appearance on the Global Kid Power Hour on Instagram, Redick was brutally honest about the bubble experience and how it hasn't been equal for every player. As Redick described, some of the league's biggest superstars were given gorgeous hotel suites with plenty of amenities, while some players were left with the scraps. While Redick mostly took a joking tone, there is no denying he wishes he had better.

“I’ve seen videos of a couple of superstars rooms at other hotels, and let me tell you that the bubble experience is not the same for everyone,” Redick said. "Some guys basically have two and three-bedroom apartments. Unfortunately, I don’t have that, nor do I have a kitchen, but there are some guys with kitchens inside their rooms. I’ve been in this sh*t for 14 years, and I can’t even get a nice room, but it’s whatever."

One could say that this is a necessary evil for the bubble city. Some stars were contemplating sitting out, and the NBA needs its stars to be there. With this in mind, it's easy to see why they would want to entice players with some premium lodging.