Alex Caruso has been one of the NBA's biggest folk heroes over the last couple of years. With his unassuming looks, Caruso has been able to impress fans with his scintillating dunks and big blocks. Whenever the Lakers need a big play, Caruso always seems to come up big, much to the delight of fans and his teammates. Last night, the Lakers were in a tight game with the New Orleans Pelicans deep into the fourth quarter. Of course, Caruso was right there to make a big play when called upon.

In the clip below, Lonzo Ball of the Pelicans goes for a shot when all of a sudden, Caruso runs across the court and delivers a devastating block. Just a couple of plays later, Caruso drives to the basket for a layup. He then proceeded to flash the headband, which has become one of his signature moves.

The Lakers went on to win the game by a score of 118-109. While Caruso's play was huge, the biggest story of the night was the matchup between LeBron James and Zion Williamson. When all was said and done, LeBron dropped 40 while Zion came through with 29 points. It was an amazing matchup and if the Pelicans go on a hot streak to end the season, there is a chance we could see these two squads in the first round of the playoffs.