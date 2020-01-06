Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has decided to forego his senior season and will enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa, who suffered a hip injury late in the 2019 season, is still expected to be a top selection in April's draft with many mock drafts projecting him to be drafted fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins. And if the Dolphins pass on Tua, the Los Angeles Chargers, slotted sixth, are seen as another likely landing spot.

Tagovailoa made his decision known during a press conference on Monday.

"It was a hard decision all around: taking into consideration the pros and cons from both sides of the situation and the decision. I got to seek guidance from my family; we prayed a lot about it. This is a decision I'm going to have to live with. I made it, and I'm good with it," Tagovailoa said. "I'm just focusing on my rehab, as far as now, with all the teams. Deciding if i'm going to do anything physically [in the pre-draft process], we'll decide that with our athletic training staff and see what the doctors have to say about that."

The 21-year old QB made a name for himself during the 2018 national title game, as he took over for starting QB Jalen Hurts and led the Crimson Tide to a come from behind victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

He threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions in nine games for Bama this season before suffering a dislocated hip and a posterior wall fracture during a November 16th game against Mississippi State. In his three seasons at Alabama, Tua compiled 7,442 passing yards with 87 passing TDs and nine rushing scores.