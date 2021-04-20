AJ Tracey is fresh off of the release of his latest project, Flu Game. The MC has been praised as a grime artist but in the past few years, he's shown a vast amount of growth musically. His latest project is a testament to his evolution as he tackles trap, hip-hop, drill, and pretty much every other genre except for grime.



Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

There's a reason for that as he explained in a new interview with The Guardian. The artist was asked about his break-out hit "Thiago Silva" ft. Dave and the possibilities of a sequel, given the success of the track. "It was a long time ago,” Tracey said of the track and potentially fulfilling fans' wishes for a part 2.

“And also, sorry, but it was a grime beat, and grime is not really lit anymore," he explained. "It’s not what it used to be, and it’s their fault because [people in the grime scene] don’t like change. I was in there, I was open to change, I changed and I’m doing well. They did not want to change and it’s just crabs in a barrel. They don’t want to see anyone do better than themselves; it’s a horrible culture and I really don’t like it. I will not be making any more grime music … unless [scene veterans] P Money or D Double E asked me to.”



Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

He expressed a similar sentiment in the past when he told a journalist not to refer to him as a grime artist anymore. It's unfortunate since many of his fans feel like he's at his best when he's doing grime.

What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comments.

[Via]