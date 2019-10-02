mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AJ Tracey Drops Off Brand New Banger "Cat Pack"

Aron A.
October 02, 2019 15:11
Cat Pack
AJ Tracey
Produced by Take A Daytrip

AJ Tracey is readying the release of the deluxe edition of his self-titled debut album.


AJ Tracey has been riding the wave of his self-titled debut album but now, he returns with a brand new single. The rapper teamed up with Take A Daytrip for his latest banger, "Cat Pack." Over grimey production, AJ Tracey delivers a braggadocious record flexing the transition from the trap to living a luxurious lifestyle. "I was in country with a ting on my lap/ And now I'm in the club with a ting on my lap," he brags on the record.

"Cat Pack" arrived along with the announcement that he'll be releasing a deluxe version of his debut album. AJ Tracey (Deluxe) is set to arrive on October 25th along with five additional songs including "Cat Pack" as well as "a couple little surprises." 

Quotable Lyrics
I got a little bit older
Now my chain go supernova
Thought you know I'm a soldier
F&N over my shoulder

AJ Tracey Take A Daytrip new song new track
