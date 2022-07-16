Aitch Teams Up With Bakar On "In Disguise"

Aitch has been teasing his upcoming album, Close To Home, for a while now. The Manchester rapper's already released "Baby," featuring Ashanti, and followed it up with "1989," an upbeat tune sampling The Stone Roses. He's also been amassing an impressive roster of collaborators, including AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu, Stormzy, Headie One, and Ed Sheeran.

Now, Aitch is giving us another taste of Close To Home with "In Disguise," a catchy track featuring Bakar. Over a raucous beat with strummed acoustic guitars, Aitch raps about pursuing a woman who claims not to like the fame that comes with him. Aitch, however, doesn't quite believe her, saying in his refrain, "You say you don't like the camera / Love the way you lie, Rihanna." Bakar delivers a laid-back and infectious hook, singing in an almost bemused tone.

Check out the song below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments. Close To Home is set to be released August 19.

Quotable Lyrics

Won't play like a broken disc, but, you still treat me like I don't exist

Sent a DM and closed it quick, woke up and prayed that you opened it

Keep you with a frozen wrist, but, your ex-man can't, he was old as shit

Take rides in a chauffeured whip