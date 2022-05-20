Aitch Reps Manchester In "1989"

Aitch is on the rise. The UK rapper has been working his way toward household-name-status through collaborations with the likes of Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu, Stormzy, and Headie One. He proved his lyrical ability when he conducted a freestyle masterclass with Omerettà The Great. And he's also full of hot takes, including the claim that Doritos are "sh*t" in the United States.

Aitch's debut album, Close To Home, is scheduled to drop August 19th, and today the rapper has given us a second single off the impending record. "1989" follows Aitch's "Baby," which featured Ashanti and has been doing big numbers on streaming services. "1989" samples the famous guitar riff of The Stone Roses' "Fool's Gold." By sampling the influential Manchester band and referencing its release date for the song's title, Aitch establishes himself as Manchester through and through.

Aitch's bars are filled with catchy witticisms, from "when she back it she's bad / when I clap it she's great" to "She came in a dress / ended up in a night gown." The fast-paced production and reverbed soul riffs are reminiscent of a rave track, another UK staple.

Check out Aitch's new single below, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Dom Peri in her glass we don't do no cheap dates

I just spent like 3 racks put a bag on each plate

When she back it she's bad when I clap it she's great

But she acting all sprung think I had her T pained