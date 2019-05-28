The Air Jordan "Reflections of a Champion" collection unexpectedly released via Nike SNKRS on Tuesday afternoon - but there's no need to fret if you failed to cop any of the three reflective Air Jordans. The trio of kicks will be available again on June 8 via major retailers such as Foot Locker, Eastbay and Finish Line.

The celebratory collection consists of the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7 and Air Jordan 8 - the sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls.

Playing into the "Reflections" theme, each of the special edition sneakers are covered in 3M reflective materials. The Air Jordan 6 includes elements of the iconic "Infrared" colorway, while the Air Jordan 7 and Air Jordan 8 nod to the "Cardinal" and "Bugs Bunny" colorways, respectively.

Take a closer look at the Reflections of a Champion pack below and stay tuned for a list of stores that'll have the sneakers in stock next month. Click here for a preview of the rest of Jordan Brand's Summer lineup.