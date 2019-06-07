This weekend's lineup of sneaker releases is highlighted by Jordan Brand's "Reflections Of A Champion" pack, featuring the Air Jordan 6, 7 and 8.

The trio of kicks will be available starting at 10am ET this Saturday, June 8, via major retailers such as Foot Locker, Footaction, Eastbay and Finish Line.

The celebratory collection consists of the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7 and Air Jordan 8 - the sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during his first three-peat with the Chicago Bulls.

Playing into the "Reflections" theme, each of the special edition sneakers are covered in 3M reflective materials. The Air Jordan 6 includes elements of the iconic "Infrared" colorway, while the Air Jordan 7 and Air Jordan 8 nod to the "Cardinal" and "Bugs Bunny" colorways, respectively.

Take a closer look at the "Reflections of a Champion" pack below and click here for a preview of the rest of Jordan Brand's Summer lineup.