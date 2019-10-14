Pendleton and Jordan Brand have teamed up for a cozy Air Jordan 8 collab which is slated to drop as part of Nike's annual "N7" collection.

The kicks will come equipped with a black and grey upper, highlighted by an eye-catching Pendleton wool detailing. Official images of the Pendleton 8s surfaced over the weekend, along with news that the sneakers are confirmed to release November 7 for the retail price of $200.

As in previous years, Nike's N7 Collection will benefit Native American and Aboriginal youth sports programs in the United State and Canada, with the goal of promoting physical activity. It remains to be seen what other Nike sneakers will be included in the 2019 pack, but previous years have ranged from Air Force 1s and Air Maxes to Westbrooks and Kyries, as well as matching apparel.

Scroll down for a closer look at the latest batch of photos, and stay tuned for more updates regarding the full 2019 N7 Collection.

