Back in 2018, Jordan Brand came through with a Levi's collab for the Air Jordan 4. The shoe came in three colorways that encapsulated white, black, and blue denim. It was a pretty popular collaboration and sneakerheads were salivating at the potential for customization. Many fans took keys to the uppers of the shoe in order to give a more distressed look. When it came to the white pair, some fans went ahead and completed some tie-dye designs that went over pretty well.

In a new tweet from DJ Folk, it appears as though Jordan Brand will teaming up with Levi's again, this time on the Air Jordan 6. There have been rumors of this for a while now but it's the first time someone as prominent as DJ Folk has reported it.

As of right now, there is no information as to what kind of colorways we'll be seeing. We also don't know the exact release date but as 2020 approaches, there will certainly be some updates and even some images to look forward to.

The Air Jordan 6 is an iconic silhouette and a denim model would certainly look interesting. Are you excited for this rumored collaboration or are denim shoes just not your thing? Let us know in the comments below.

Image via houseofheat