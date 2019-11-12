Last year, Jordan Brand surprised some sneakerheads by collaborating with denim brand Levi's to create three new colorways of the Air Jordan 4 that were made with, you guessed it, denim. These shoes were pretty limited and incredibly popular within the sneaker community. Levi's is a brand with a ton of name recognition and came through with some high-quality sneakers that turned out to be highly customizable.

Over the past few months, rumors have been ramping up when it comes to a denim version of the Air Jordan 6 that will have the washed look. So far, only mockups have managed to make their way to the internet but thanks to @upcycle.sneaks on Instagram, we have a first look at the shoe. These are looking pretty interesting as we have two tones of denim on the upper, while Levi's' signature red appears on the lace lock, while a brown patch is placed onto the tongue.

Based on the post below, it seems like these will be dropping on Saturday, December 28th for $200 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not they are worth copping.