If you are talking about iconic Jumpman silhouettes, then you must include the Air Jordan 6 in that conversation. It is the shoe that Michael Jordan wore when he won the NBA championship in 1991, and over the years, it has received a whole plethora of amazing colorways. Thirty years later, this shoe is still beloved by many people, so it should come as no surprise that Jordan Brand is still coming through with new offerings.

The latest one to be shown off by Nike is this Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo" down below. While product images have been shown off, it was only recently that we got the official Nike images. As you can see, this shoe is gorgeous thanks to the white leather upper and red midsole that is covered in white specks. Overall, it is a shoe that many can appreciate and we're sure it will be a top seller for the spring season.

If you are looking to get your hands on these shoes, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, June 4th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

